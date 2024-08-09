Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said a complete freedom from poverty and the cost of electricity is not possible but the government is preparing a comprehensive plan in collaboration with the provinces to provide more reduction in electricity cost for the poor.

Addressing the Ulema and Mashaikh Conference, he said the government has been working hard from day one after coming into power to steer the country out of the economic crisis and wanted that this should be the last programme of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The prime minister said that the people of the country has been facing dearness and high cost of electricity for the last few years and the federal government has made a cut of Rs50 billion in development budget to provide relief to the people using up to 200 units.

This, he said has not been sufficient and there is also great burden even on those using up to 500 units.

We are having discussion with the coalition partners, especially with the President to prepare a comprehensive plan in coordination with the provinces to provide relief to the poor in terms of electricity prices, he said but added that full relief in this regard is not possible. He expressed the hope of some announcement from the provinces as well, like federal government soon.

The prime minister said that the government has to create employment opportunities for the people of the country and the federal government is holding meetings on revenue collection of the FBR and power sector.

He said that as the country is going to celebrate the 77th Independence Day after achieving freedom consequent to huge sacrifices under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam, today, the country needed more unity than ever before.

The prime minister added that there is immense cooperation among the institutions and the leadership has to solve social and economic challenges.

The prime minister also stated that there is a need to learn lesson from the past for placing the country on the path of development, which he added sadly, the leadership has been unable to achieve in the past 77 years.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also criticised the social media and stated that it is “spreading lies in the society” and also mentioned 9th May as well and 1971 incidents and urged the Ulema and Mashaikh to play their role to end the divide in the society and take the country on the path of development.

