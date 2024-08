PESHAWAR: The KP government has entered into an agreement on Thursday to sell the electricity generated from two hydropower plants of 12.8 megawatts built from its own resources with Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

On this occasion, on behalf of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Engineer Jawad Haider and the representative of PESCO signed the agreement regarding the Power Acquisition Contract (PAC) of electricity.

