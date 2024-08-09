AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
Kaspersky study: ‘47pc users including Pakistanis believe covering webcam will maintain privacy’

Published 09 Aug, 2024

ISLAMABAD: A global cyber security company found that 47 percent users including Pakistanis believed that covering the webcam of their digital devices would maintain privacy.

The new study by Kaspersky ‘Excitement, Superstition and great Insecurity – How global Consumers engage with the Digital World’ disclosed controversial views among users regarding the protection of their personal information. For instance, 47 percent of respondents in the META region considered covering the webcam of their digital devices maintains privacy.

At the same time, 42 percent trust internet incognito modes to safeguard their online activities. These numbers reflected that it still can be a challenge to distinguish what is secure and private and what’s not.

In June 2024, Kaspersky commissioned Arlington Research to conduct an online survey of 10,000 respondents to explore the respondents’ attitude towards current digital superstitions, AI role in human’s life and topic of digital immortality.

Kaspersky’s latest survey shows users can be contradictory in their digital habits and attitudes towards digital privacy.

On the one hand, 47 percent in the META region believed that covering the webcam on their devices is an enough effective measure to protect their privacy – which is not, as it only temporarily prevents visual surveillance but does nothing to neutralise the built-in webcam microphone, nor can it prevent images being intercepted when users switch on their cameras themselves.

On the other hand, more than half of the respondents (52%) play online mini-games and take tests for fun, sending their personal details to unreliable sources to access those games, and posting their results in social media, involving their friends in this careless data-sharing pyramid.

Significantly almost half of all users are worried that voice assistants might be constantly listening and gathering personal information. In response, a third of respondents (33%) resort to switching their devices to airplane mode during important private conversations, the survey said.

At the same time, 42 percent of users mistakenly believed activating incognito mode makes them entirely invisible online as it doesn’t guarantee absolute privacy. In this mode, the browser is not saving the history of visiting websites, cookies, download history and authorization data which is not equal to complete anonymity. Additionally, a surprising 32 percent are willing to click on unfamiliar links in messengers, potentially compromising their security.

Kaspersky’s Web-Content Analyst, Anna Larkina, explains: “Our research underscores the significance of a well-informed approach to cybersecurity and digital privacy. To ensure safety and protection, it’s essential to maintain a critical mindset, relying solely on verified sources and facts. This entails disregarding unproven techniques and myths. Furthermore, implementing a comprehensive security solution that offers robust protection against a diverse range of threats and risks can prove invaluable.”

To protect against various cyberthreats, Kaspersky experts recommend using strong and unique passwords for all your accounts (at least 12 characters with letters in different case, numbers and special characters), store them in password managers. Download applications only from official stores and periodically check which programs are installed on the device. Do not follow suspicious links in mail, instant messengers or social networks even if they were sent by friends, the survey added.

