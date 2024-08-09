Dar reaffirms desire to enhance partnership with ASEAN

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reaffirmed its desire to enhancing its partnership with The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in its quest for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous region.

In his message in connection with ASEAN Day, commemorated on August 8, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, extended warmest congratulations and best wishes to the governments and peoples of the ASEAN member states on ASEAN Day.

He also felicitated Secretary General Dr Kao Kim Hourn for his exemplary leadership and tireless efforts in advancing the ASEAN agenda.

“This day symbolizes the enduring spirit of unity and cooperation among the Southeast Asian nations. It is a privilege to celebrate this milestone alongside our ASEAN friends,” he said, adding that the ASEAN stands as a model of regional integration and collective progress, demonstrating remarkable achievements in economic development, social cohesion, and diplomatic engagement.

He said that Pakistan holds in high regard the significant role ASEAN plays in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity within the Asia-Pacific region. “The celebration of ASEAN Day not only reminds us of the vital importance of regional cooperation but also highlights the rich cultural diversity and historical heritage of the region,” he added.

Dar said that Pakistan’s relations with ASEAN are underpinned by a shared commitment to principles of mutual respect, non-interference, and constructive engagement.

“We have been an active partner in ASEAN’s dialogue mechanisms and have sought to deepen our cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s engagement with ASEAN has been further strengthened through its active participation in the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), “where we contribute to discussions on regional security and cooperation.”

“As we celebrate ASEAN Day, Pakistan reaffirms its desire to enhancing its partnership with ASEAN in its quest for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous region. Let us take this opportunity to reflect on our shared achievement and renew our commitment to the principles that guide ASEAN’s Mission,” the foreign minister said.

He added that Pakistan remains steadfast in its support for ASEAN’s vision and looks forward to contributing to its ongoing success.

