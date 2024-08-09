Islamabad hosts two high-level meetings

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move towards fostering international investment and urban development, Islamabad hosted two high-level meetings Thursday, engaging both a Chinese delegation and representatives from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in discussions on various upcoming projects in the capital city.

In the first meeting, a Chinese delegation met with Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and chief commissioner of Islamabad. The session, attended by key CDA officials, focused on investment opportunities in Islamabad.

The Chinese delegation expressed keen interest in several ongoing and upcoming CDA projects, particularly the transition of CDA office buildings to solar energy.

Randhawa welcomed the delegation’s interest and highlighted the CDA’s commitment to attracting global investors, particularly from brotherly nations such as China, to participate in the modernisation of Islamabad.

He assured the delegation that the proposals concerning the solarization of CDA office buildings would be thoroughly considered, with work on a feasibility plan set to commence soon.

The meeting also included discussions on other forthcoming projects, with details of the Silicon Valley and Four Tier Data Center shared with the Chinese representatives. Randhawa lauded China’s proactive approach towards investing in various development initiatives in Pakistan.

Later in the day, Randhawa chaired another meeting at the CDA headquarters, with Asian Development Bank (ADB) mission via Zoom. Senior CDA officers were also in attendance.

The ADB consultant provided a detailed briefing on the construction of cycling tracks in Islamabad, positioning the project as both a recreational facility and an affordable, alternative mode of transportation for the city’s residents.

Randhawa emphasised the need for these cycling tracks to be interconnected with the existing Metro bus routes and electric bus stations, ensuring accessibility and convenience for users. He also stressed the importance of adhering to international standards while keeping the project economically viable.

He directed that special attention be given to preserving the environment and green belts during the construction phase, suggesting that input from environmentalists be sought to ensure the project’s eco-friendliness.

