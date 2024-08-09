AGL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
AIRLINK 124.80 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (3.17%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
DFML 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.84%)
DGKC 82.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
FCCL 20.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFBL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.07%)
FFL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
HUBC 143.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
KOSM 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
MLCF 34.24 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.65%)
NBP 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
OGDC 137.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.02%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 113.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 11.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.54%)
TPLP 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
TRG 52.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.47%)
UNITY 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.93%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,254 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.02%)
BR30 25,848 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.5%)
KSE100 78,236 Increased By 361.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 25,019 Increased By 76.9 (0.31%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-09

JI decides to step up its protest drive

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 09 Aug, 2024 07:58am

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Thursday, decided to march towards Murree Road in its bid to protest against inflation, particularly, the rising cost of electricity, in the country.

The party, which has staged a sit-in in Rawalpindi, also concluded the fourth round of its “confidential” talks with the government to resolve the deadlock with regards to their demands raised in the protests — albeit with no concrete resolution in place.

Addressing a presser here, JI Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehmanalong with Deputy Chief Liaquat Baloch, Mian Aslam and other leaders said the party’s sit-in is aimed at providing relief to the inflation-hit public.

“National resources were sunk into the blind well of IPPs. The government has no choice but to think seriously about IPPs,” he added.

He maintained that not only that agreements with the IPPs should be revised but an investigation into agreements should also be carried out. “Agreements with IPPs are creating more disaster for the national economy,” he said, adding the salaried class has also been burdened with more taxes.

“We will go ahead with our march on Murree Road which will start at 6pm on Thursday and we will inform media if any progress is made in talks with the government,” he said, adding that the party’s sit-in is organised, peaceful and reflective of the public’s demands.

Rehmansaid that the JI has received feedback from the government committee on its six-point demands but his party has decided to not accept anything less than seven demands the JI made.

The workers of the JI have been staging a sit-in in Rawalpindi for around two weeks, calling on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government to revise tax rates, review agreements with independent power producers (IPPs), and slash electricity and fuel prices to provide relief to the inflation-hit masses.

Since the start of the protest, the government has held four rounds of talks with the JI delegation led by senior leader Liaquat Baloch, however, no significant breakthrough has been announced by either side so far. While, the other day, the federal minister for information has indicated that the government and the JI negotiators have reached some kind of consensus.

The government negotiators comprising federal ministers Attaullah Tarar, Amir Muqam, Prime Minister’s Media Coordinator Badar Shahbaz and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhary have conveyed how they want to address issues.

While the JI team led by Baloch and comprising Secretary General AmeerulAzeem and JI Islamabad Emir Nasarullah Randhawa said it has submitted their detailed position to the government, stating that the talks between them have so far been held in a good atmosphere.

Baloch maintained the government committee did not express any disagreement with JI’s demands, however, the party will still continue its anti-inflation march towards Islamabad 6pm onwards today. JI leadership has lamented the hike in cost of electricity, attributing it to the impact of government’s agreements with IPPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

protest JI

Comments

200 characters

JI decides to step up its protest drive

Ease of doing business, investment: PM approves reform programme

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

Those seeking to create chaos given warning

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost business activities, investment

Govt takes much of the credit for decline in food inflation

May 9 violence: IK says won’t apologise as he hasn’t committed any crime

Mobile SIM blocking: KTBA urges FBR to update list on weekly basis

Chenab, Ravi likely to trigger urban flooding

Alleged support for Iran’s weapons programme: US indicts Pakistani among three

Read more stories