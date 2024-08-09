SAARC Chamber board meetings successfully concluded in Colombo

ISLAMABAD: Anjum Nisar, a prominent industrialist and Vice President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry from Pakistan led a business delegation to Sri Lanka to participate in the 83rd Executive Committee Meeting and 27th General Assembly Meetings held, under the Chair of Md. Jashim Uddin, President, SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Continuing the momentum of the regional meetings, SAARC Women Entrepreneurs Council (SCWEC) and SAARC Young Entrepreneurs Council (SYEF) were also held to discuss the council’s activities and initiatives and to keep propelling the agenda of SAARC.

On the sideline of board meetings, a three-day South Asia Trade Fair 2024 was also held along business conference hosted by the Federation of Sri Lanka Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Dinesh Gunawardena, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka and His Excellency, Md. Golam Sarwar, Secretary General of SAARC and Md. Jashim Uddin, President, SAARC CCI, jointly inaugurated the Trade Fair and visited all the stalls.

In his inaugural address, the Hon’ble Prime Minister urged South Asian entrepreneurs to focus on innovative new products and services to enhance regional economic cooperation. He added that this forum gives an immense opportunity for trade and businesses across South Asia to exhibit their products and services to grow beyond their usual parameters. It creates a platform for expanding their international trade at the export markets in South Asia and beyond.

Md. Golam Sarwar, Secretary General of SAARC highlighted the significance of government support for the South Asian business community in achieving the region’s goals. He further emphasized the need to explore connectivity possibilities at the government level and find solutions to unify all exhibitors from South Asian countries onto a single platform.

Md. Jashim Uddin, President, SAARC CCI commended the efforts of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka (FCCISL) for organizing a platform that fosters cross-border business opportunities.

Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, Ali Sabry was the chief guest of the conference. H. E Secretary General of SAARC, Ambassador Md. Golam Sarwar, Vice Governor of CCPIT Sichuan province, and President of SAARC CCI, Md. Jashim Uddin also addressed the conference’s inaugural session as a special guest.

Anjum Nisar, Vice President, SAARC CCI (Pakistan Chapter), Bhavesh R. Trivedi, Director, Economic, Trade & Finance (ETF) in SAARC Secretariat were among the eminent speakers of the session.

