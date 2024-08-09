AGL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
AIRLINK 124.80 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (3.17%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
DFML 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.84%)
DGKC 82.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
FCCL 20.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFBL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.07%)
FFL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
HUBC 143.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
KOSM 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
MLCF 34.24 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.65%)
NBP 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
OGDC 137.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.02%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 113.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 11.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.54%)
TPLP 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
TRG 52.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.47%)
UNITY 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.93%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,254 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.02%)
BR30 25,848 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.5%)
KSE100 78,236 Increased By 361.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 25,019 Increased By 76.9 (0.31%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-09

SAARC Chamber board meetings successfully concluded in Colombo

Press Release Published 09 Aug, 2024 08:19am

ISLAMABAD: Anjum Nisar, a prominent industrialist and Vice President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry from Pakistan led a business delegation to Sri Lanka to participate in the 83rd Executive Committee Meeting and 27th General Assembly Meetings held, under the Chair of Md. Jashim Uddin, President, SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Continuing the momentum of the regional meetings, SAARC Women Entrepreneurs Council (SCWEC) and SAARC Young Entrepreneurs Council (SYEF) were also held to discuss the council’s activities and initiatives and to keep propelling the agenda of SAARC.

On the sideline of board meetings, a three-day South Asia Trade Fair 2024 was also held along business conference hosted by the Federation of Sri Lanka Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Dinesh Gunawardena, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka and His Excellency, Md. Golam Sarwar, Secretary General of SAARC and Md. Jashim Uddin, President, SAARC CCI, jointly inaugurated the Trade Fair and visited all the stalls.

In his inaugural address, the Hon’ble Prime Minister urged South Asian entrepreneurs to focus on innovative new products and services to enhance regional economic cooperation. He added that this forum gives an immense opportunity for trade and businesses across South Asia to exhibit their products and services to grow beyond their usual parameters. It creates a platform for expanding their international trade at the export markets in South Asia and beyond.

Md. Golam Sarwar, Secretary General of SAARC highlighted the significance of government support for the South Asian business community in achieving the region’s goals. He further emphasized the need to explore connectivity possibilities at the government level and find solutions to unify all exhibitors from South Asian countries onto a single platform.

Md. Jashim Uddin, President, SAARC CCI commended the efforts of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka (FCCISL) for organizing a platform that fosters cross-border business opportunities.

Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, Ali Sabry was the chief guest of the conference. H. E Secretary General of SAARC, Ambassador Md. Golam Sarwar, Vice Governor of CCPIT Sichuan province, and President of SAARC CCI, Md. Jashim Uddin also addressed the conference’s inaugural session as a special guest.

Anjum Nisar, Vice President, SAARC CCI (Pakistan Chapter), Bhavesh R. Trivedi, Director, Economic, Trade & Finance (ETF) in SAARC Secretariat were among the eminent speakers of the session.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan business community SAARC chamber Anjum Nisar

Comments

200 characters

SAARC Chamber board meetings successfully concluded in Colombo

Ease of doing business, investment: PM approves reform programme

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

Those seeking to create chaos given warning

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost business activities, investment

Govt takes much of the credit for decline in food inflation

May 9 violence: IK says won’t apologise as he hasn’t committed any crime

Mobile SIM blocking: KTBA urges FBR to update list on weekly basis

Chenab, Ravi likely to trigger urban flooding

Alleged support for Iran’s weapons programme: US indicts Pakistani among three

Read more stories