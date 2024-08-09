Fahd Haroon appointed Minister of State/SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Fahd Haroon has been appointed as minister of state/ special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Previously, Fahd served as minister of state/SAPM of caretaker prime minister and as SAPM/minister of state on public communication and digital platforms in the Shehbaz Sharif-led PDM government. He also held the position of Focal Person to the PM on Information Analytics and Special Assistant to Sindh CM on Media Affairs.

He has held leadership positions in international and local media houses, including Chairman of the press and electronic media committee of the FPCCI and membership in the Pakistan Broadcasters Association. Haroon’s expertise encompasses media (both broadcast and digital), IT, management, communications and regulatory affairs at the national and international level. This wealth of experience has bestowed him with profound insights into the digital media landscape and its global implications for Pakistan.

As one of Pakistan’s most senior and well-respected media personalities, Fahd brings a wealth of experience to his new role and his reputation as a global authority is well-earned. Fahd serves on the advisory committees of several prominent educational institutions, and his leadership has been recognised by numerous industry awards, including the prestigious Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

He is the son of the late Fariha Razak and grandson of the late Nishat Afza, both prominent media personalities and former parliamentarians of Pakistan.

