‘Sustainable, inclusive Pakistan’: OICCI and UNDP forge alliance

KARACHI: In a groundbreaking move, the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI) has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan to advance the vision of a more sustainable and inclusive Pakistan.

This alliance is set to spearhead a series of initiatives focusing on gender equality, diversity, inclusion, and social impact investments, reflecting both organizations’ commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During the MoU signing ceremony, OICCI CE/Secretary General, M. Abdul Aleem expressed optimism about the partnership with UNDP, stating, “Together with UNDP, we are committed to leveraging our collective expertise to create impactful research reports, advocacy campaigns, and knowledge-sharing events.”

In his remarks, UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Dr Samuel Rizk said, “The bankability of Pakistan is increasing, and this collaboration is a testament that businesses can be both profitable and socially responsible.”

Over the past two years, OICCI has been at the forefront of climate advocacy in Pakistan, organizing Pakistan Climate Conference in 2022 and 2023. Insights from these conferences and COP28 have been encapsulated in two comprehensive climate reports. These reports serve as vital resources for policymakers and businesses alike, charting a path towards a greener future.

Additionally, the Chamber has consistently championed women’s empowerment through its annual Women Empowerment Awards, promoting a business environment that nurtures female entrepreneurs and leaders. The organization’s White Paper, “Increasing Women’s Inclusion in the Pakistan Economy,” provides actionable recommendations for enhancing gender equality and fostering inclusive economic growth, aligning with UN SDGs 5 and 8. These efforts reflect a broader commitment to creating positive social and environmental impacts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024