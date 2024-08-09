AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-09

‘Sustainable, inclusive Pakistan’: OICCI and UNDP forge alliance

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2024 06:56am

KARACHI: In a groundbreaking move, the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI) has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan to advance the vision of a more sustainable and inclusive Pakistan.

This alliance is set to spearhead a series of initiatives focusing on gender equality, diversity, inclusion, and social impact investments, reflecting both organizations’ commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During the MoU signing ceremony, OICCI CE/Secretary General, M. Abdul Aleem expressed optimism about the partnership with UNDP, stating, “Together with UNDP, we are committed to leveraging our collective expertise to create impactful research reports, advocacy campaigns, and knowledge-sharing events.”

In his remarks, UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Dr Samuel Rizk said, “The bankability of Pakistan is increasing, and this collaboration is a testament that businesses can be both profitable and socially responsible.”

Over the past two years, OICCI has been at the forefront of climate advocacy in Pakistan, organizing Pakistan Climate Conference in 2022 and 2023. Insights from these conferences and COP28 have been encapsulated in two comprehensive climate reports. These reports serve as vital resources for policymakers and businesses alike, charting a path towards a greener future.

Additionally, the Chamber has consistently championed women’s empowerment through its annual Women Empowerment Awards, promoting a business environment that nurtures female entrepreneurs and leaders. The organization’s White Paper, “Increasing Women’s Inclusion in the Pakistan Economy,” provides actionable recommendations for enhancing gender equality and fostering inclusive economic growth, aligning with UN SDGs 5 and 8. These efforts reflect a broader commitment to creating positive social and environmental impacts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

UNDP OICCI

Comments

200 characters

‘Sustainable, inclusive Pakistan’: OICCI and UNDP forge alliance

Ease of doing business, investment: PM approves reform programme

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

Those seeking to create chaos given warning

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost business activities, investment

Govt takes much of the credit for decline in food inflation

May 9 violence: IK says won’t apologise as he hasn’t committed any crime

Mobile SIM blocking: KTBA urges FBR to update list on weekly basis

Chenab, Ravi likely to trigger urban flooding

Alleged support for Iran’s weapons programme: US indicts Pakistani among three

Read more stories