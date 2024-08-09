AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
Markets Print 2024-08-09

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2024 06:56am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 121,109 tonnes of cargo comprising 72,550 tonnes of import cargo and 48,559 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 72,550 comprised of 44,635 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10,753 tonnes of B Bulk Cargo, 8,822 tonnes of Dap & 8,340 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 48,559 comprised of 34,239 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,096 tonnes of Cement & 4,724 tonnes of Clinkers.

Around, 05 ships namely, Xin Pu Dong, Navios Jasmine, M.t. Quetta, Clover & On Matrix berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships namely Ccni Angol, Zhong Gu Bo Hai, Kota Loceng, Hanfnia Excelstor, Dimitris Y & Oocl Australia sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Marangas Asclepius’ left the port on today morning while another Liquefied Petroleum gas carrier ‘Al-Diab-II’ is expected to sail on same day afternoon.——

Cargo volume of 118,456 tonnes, comprising 85,133 tonnes imports cargo and 33,323 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,250 Containers (1,740 TEUs Imports& 780 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Maersk Cabo Verde and Milaha Qatar carrying Container and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT and PGPCL respectively on today 8th August, Meanwhile four more Container ships, Atlantic Ibis, X-Press Altair, Maersk Saratoga and Torrente are due to arrive at port on Friday 09th August, 2024.

