AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-09

Gold rises on safe-haven demand

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2024 06:56am

BENGALURU: Gold prices rose more than 1% on Thursday, supported by firm safe-haven demand and growing expectations for a sizeable interest rate cut from the US Federal Reserve in September.

Spot gold rose 1.3% to $2,413.19 per ounce by 1338 GMT, on track to snap a five-session losing streak. US gold futures were up 0.8% at $2,452.20.

“What gold is benefiting from is just providing more stability and more investors are seeing that... it’s just migration from risk assets to more of a safe-haven asset,” said Alex Ebkarian, chief operating officer at Allegiance Gold.

“Gold’s outlook remains stronger, but we are experiencing more and more volatility, and depending on the impact of rate cuts, if the Fed comes out and does 1/2 percent rate cut, then we anticipate a lot more rallying in the metals market.”

On the geopolitical front, the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah last week raised the possibility of retaliatory strikes by Iran on Israel.

Bullion is considered a hedge against geopolitical and economic uncertainties and tends to thrive in a low-interest-rate environment. Brokerages including J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo have forecast a 50-basis-point interest rate cut by the Fed in September after last week’s US jobs data.

Market see a 72% chance of 50 basis points cut in September, up from 70% on Monday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, with an additional cut anticipated in December.

US data showed there were 233,000 initial jobless claims last week, below the 240,000 expected by economists and down from 250,000 the week before, easing worries of a slowdown in the world’s largest economy.

Gold gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold rises on safe-haven demand

Ease of doing business, investment: PM approves reform programme

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

Those seeking to create chaos given warning

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost business activities, investment

Govt takes much of the credit for decline in food inflation

May 9 violence: IK says won’t apologise as he hasn’t committed any crime

Mobile SIM blocking: KTBA urges FBR to update list on weekly basis

Chenab, Ravi likely to trigger urban flooding

Alleged support for Iran’s weapons programme: US indicts Pakistani among three

Read more stories