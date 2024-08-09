AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-09

Asia rice: Lacklustre demand, weak rupee drag down India rates

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2024 06:56am

MUMBAI/ BANGKOK/HANOI/BANGLADESH AND BENGALURU: India’s rice export prices fell this week due to sluggish demand and depreciation in the rupee to a record low, while Vietnam rates edged higher.

Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $539-$545 per ton, down from last week’s $543-$551. “Asian and African buyers are not active in the market; they are postponing purchases anticipating a drop in prices,” said a New Delhi-based dealer with a global trade house. Indian rupee this week depreciated to a record low, increasing exporters’ return from overseas sales. Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $565 per ton, up from $560 a week ago, traders said. There are growing demands from Philippine clients, while exports to the Philippines and Indonesia have increased in recent days, said a Ho Chi Minh City-based trader.

“Supplies are stable, but the quality of rice is not good due to continuous rainfall in the Mekong Delta.” Thailand’s 5% broken rice was quoted at $565 per ton, down from the $570-$575 range last week. Prices fell on a strengthening baht and as local exporters could not capture demand from Indonesia, said a Bangkok-based trader, adding that exporters would try to push prices up during the next auction season, which could depress demand.

There were no concerns about supply and they have been coming out gradually due to good rainfall, the trader said. Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi government has been struggling to control prices of the staple grain for the nation as domestic prices have stayed elevated despite good stocks.

Student protests forced Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee on Monday. The country is set to get a new, interim government headed by Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus.

Rice rice price

Comments

200 characters

Asia rice: Lacklustre demand, weak rupee drag down India rates

Ease of doing business, investment: PM approves reform programme

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

Those seeking to create chaos given warning

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost business activities, investment

Govt takes much of the credit for decline in food inflation

May 9 violence: IK says won’t apologise as he hasn’t committed any crime

Mobile SIM blocking: KTBA urges FBR to update list on weekly basis

Chenab, Ravi likely to trigger urban flooding

Alleged support for Iran’s weapons programme: US indicts Pakistani among three

Read more stories