KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (August 08, 2024)

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 07-08-2024 =========================================================================== 37.324 KG 17,400 235 17,635 18,035 -400/- Equivalent 40 KGS 18,648 252 18,900 19,328 -428/- ===========================================================================

