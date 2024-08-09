AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-09

Spot rate loses Rs400 per maund amid modest business

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2024 06:56am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 400 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,400 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained low. He also told that the market tumbled because of quality issues as the ginning in rainy weather is lowering the lint quality thus reducing price. Quality cotton prices, however are firm. It will take a few days to get the proper ginning operation back on track.

The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg.

ABOUT, 1200 bales of Tando Adam, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,300 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,100 per maund, 200 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 200 bales of Halani, 200 bales of Rani Pur were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 17,450 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 1200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 1200 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 18,100 per maund, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 17,600 per maund and 200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on decreased the spot rate by Rs 400 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,400 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 365 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop

Comments

200 characters

Spot rate loses Rs400 per maund amid modest business

Ease of doing business, investment: PM approves reform programme

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

Those seeking to create chaos given warning

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost business activities, investment

Govt takes much of the credit for decline in food inflation

May 9 violence: IK says won’t apologise as he hasn’t committed any crime

Mobile SIM blocking: KTBA urges FBR to update list on weekly basis

Chenab, Ravi likely to trigger urban flooding

Alleged support for Iran’s weapons programme: US indicts Pakistani among three

Read more stories