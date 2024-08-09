China auto market hits milestone as EVs, hybrids make up half of July sales

BEIJING: Half of all vehicles sold in China in July were either new pure electric vehicles (EV) or plug-in hybrids, industry data showed, a milestone that underscores how far the world’s biggest auto market has leapt ahead of Western counterparts in EV adoption.

Sales of so-called new energy vehicles (NEVs) jumped 37% last month from the same period a year earlier, accounting for a record 50.7% of car sales, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed.

NEV sales accounted for just 7% of total vehicle sales in China three years ago, but its heavy investments in EV supply chains have propelled the growth of domestic EV industry, leaving many established foreign brands scrambling to catch up.

By contrast, the share of electric and hybrid vehicle sales in the United States amounted to 18% in the first quarter of this year, according to the US Energy Information Administration, a research firm.

The pace of growth for NEVs in China accelerated from a 28.6% surge in June. Sales of pure electric vehicles climbed 14.3% in July, up from 9.9% growth for June.

Solid growth in NEV sales helped some local brands including BYD and Li Auto set fresh monthly sales records in July.

But overall domestic car sales fell 3.1%, extending declines for a fourth straight month with consumer confidence weak as the economy struggles to gain momentum amid a prolonged crisis in the property market.

Weakness in the auto market prompted China’s state planning agency to announce in late July that cash subsidies for vehicle purchases would be doubled - up to 20,000 yuan ($2,785) per purchase - and would be retroactive to April when the subsidies were first introduced.