Markets Print 2024-08-09

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2024 06:56am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Aug 08, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         7-Aug-24       6-Aug-24       5-Aug-24       2-Aug-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104386       0.104818       0.104492       0.104312
Euro                             0.819099       0.817574       0.818627       0.815453
Japanese yen                     0.005181       0.005165       0.005125       0.005037
U.K. pound                        0.95364       0.950416       0.952403       0.958637
U.S. dollar                      0.749953       0.749037       0.746514        0.75261
Algerian dinar                   0.005573       0.005567       0.005554       0.005594
Australian dollar                0.491294       0.487698                      0.490325
Botswana pula                    0.055272       0.055204       0.055093       0.055543
Brazilian real                   0.132521       0.129513       0.131208
Brunei dollar                    0.565354       0.564344        0.56312
Canadian dollar                  0.543017                      0.543087
Chilean peso                     0.000792       0.000782       0.000785       0.000802
Czech koruna                     0.032407       0.032304       0.032385       0.032277
Danish krone                     0.109553       0.109725        0.10928
Indian rupee                     0.008933       0.008927       0.008904       0.008988
Israeli New Shekel               0.198191       0.194909       0.195218       0.197691
Korean won                       0.000547       0.000551       0.000544       0.000551
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.45323        2.45264        2.44558
Malaysian ringgit                0.167664       0.169374        0.16581
Mauritian rupee                  0.016072       0.016076       0.016009       0.016002
Mexican peso                      0.03875       0.038499       0.039519
New Zealand dollar               0.449709       0.445977       0.444139       0.447389
Norwegian krone                  0.068128       0.067595       0.068359
Omani rial                        1.95046        1.94808        1.94152
Peruvian sol                                    0.199389       0.201233
Philippine peso                   0.01295       0.012819       0.012906
Polish zloty                     0.189737       0.189788       0.189803       0.189708
Qatari riyal                     0.206031       0.205779       0.205086
Russian ruble                    0.008795       0.008788       0.008782
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.199987       0.199743        0.19907
Singapore dollar                 0.565354       0.564344        0.56312
South African rand               0.040867       0.040493       0.040362       0.041337
Swedish krona                    0.070731       0.070975       0.070393
Swiss franc                      0.869208       0.876682       0.879183       0.864671
Thai baht                                       0.021142       0.021201       0.021217
Trinidadian dollar               0.111133       0.110642       0.111665
U.A.E. dirham                    0.203958       0.203271
Uruguayan peso                   0.018494       0.018373       0.018602
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

