WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 08, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 7-Aug-24 6-Aug-24 5-Aug-24 2-Aug-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104386 0.104818 0.104492 0.104312 Euro 0.819099 0.817574 0.818627 0.815453 Japanese yen 0.005181 0.005165 0.005125 0.005037 U.K. pound 0.95364 0.950416 0.952403 0.958637 U.S. dollar 0.749953 0.749037 0.746514 0.75261 Algerian dinar 0.005573 0.005567 0.005554 0.005594 Australian dollar 0.491294 0.487698 0.490325 Botswana pula 0.055272 0.055204 0.055093 0.055543 Brazilian real 0.132521 0.129513 0.131208 Brunei dollar 0.565354 0.564344 0.56312 Canadian dollar 0.543017 0.543087 Chilean peso 0.000792 0.000782 0.000785 0.000802 Czech koruna 0.032407 0.032304 0.032385 0.032277 Danish krone 0.109553 0.109725 0.10928 Indian rupee 0.008933 0.008927 0.008904 0.008988 Israeli New Shekel 0.198191 0.194909 0.195218 0.197691 Korean won 0.000547 0.000551 0.000544 0.000551 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45323 2.45264 2.44558 Malaysian ringgit 0.167664 0.169374 0.16581 Mauritian rupee 0.016072 0.016076 0.016009 0.016002 Mexican peso 0.03875 0.038499 0.039519 New Zealand dollar 0.449709 0.445977 0.444139 0.447389 Norwegian krone 0.068128 0.067595 0.068359 Omani rial 1.95046 1.94808 1.94152 Peruvian sol 0.199389 0.201233 Philippine peso 0.01295 0.012819 0.012906 Polish zloty 0.189737 0.189788 0.189803 0.189708 Qatari riyal 0.206031 0.205779 0.205086 Russian ruble 0.008795 0.008788 0.008782 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199987 0.199743 0.19907 Singapore dollar 0.565354 0.564344 0.56312 South African rand 0.040867 0.040493 0.040362 0.041337 Swedish krona 0.070731 0.070975 0.070393 Swiss franc 0.869208 0.876682 0.879183 0.864671 Thai baht 0.021142 0.021201 0.021217 Trinidadian dollar 0.111133 0.110642 0.111665 U.A.E. dirham 0.203958 0.203271 Uruguayan peso 0.018494 0.018373 0.018602 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024