AGL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.48%)
AIRLINK 118.86 Increased By ▲ 7.41 (6.65%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.86%)
DFML 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.31%)
DGKC 82.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.88%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.75%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (8.65%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.52%)
HUBC 144.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.55%)
HUMNL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
KOSM 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.17%)
MLCF 34.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.7%)
NBP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
OGDC 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PPL 110.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 24.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.32%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
SEARL 58.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
TPLP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TREET 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
TRG 53.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
UNITY 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,192 Increased By 6 (0.07%)
BR30 25,513 Increased By 177.2 (0.7%)
KSE100 77,249 Increased By 134.4 (0.17%)
KSE30 24,667 Decreased By -180 (-0.72%)
Aug 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Noah Lyles chases Olympic double as LeBron eyes basketball final

AFP Published 08 Aug, 2024 12:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: Noah Lyles targets the second leg of an Olympic sprint treble in the 200m on Thursday while LeBron James and his band of NBA superstars attempt to edge closer to a 17th basketball gold medal.

Lyles ended the USA’s 20-year wait for a gold medal in the 100m and goes into the 200m the clear favourite as a three-time world champion in the event.

“I spent years working on the 100m, but the 200 is where it’s at. This is where I get to show my speed and endurance and my top-end speed,” said Lyles.

“This is where I get to show I’m stronger than everybody else.”

The American will face competition from team-mates Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo.

Reigning champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will battle Femke Bol in a mouth-watering women’s 400m hurdles final.

McLaughlin-Levrone and Bol go head-to-head in what promises to be one of the races of the Paris Games, pitting the two fastest women in the history of the event against each other.

Bol already has one gold after anchoring the Dutch to victory in the 4x400 mixed relay, while McLaughlin-Levrone is the world record holder in the 400m hurdles, which she won three years ago in Tokyo. Bol finished third in that race.

Grant Holloway hopes to claim an elusive Olympic gold in the men’s 110m hurdles. The 26-year-old is a three-time world champion but had to settle for silver in Tokyo.

LeBron James and the United States look to continue their relentless march toward a fifth straight Olympic basketball gold, taking on Nikola Jokic’s Serbia for a place in the final.

Noah Lyles, Richardson breeze through 200m heats at US trials

The two teams meet for the third time in as many weeks, beating them in a pre-tournament warm-up and then again to launch their Olympic bid – winning both games by 26 points.

“Serbia is really good,” said US coach Steve Kerr. “We can’t get lulled to sleep because we beat them twice.”

Hosts France, led by San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, play World Cup holders Germany in the first semi-final.

France are also in the driving seat in the women’s golf tournament with Celine Boutier going into the second round with a three-shot lead, South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai sits in second place, while reigning champion Nelly Korda battled back from a poor opening stretch to finish on even par, seven strokes behind Boutier.

World number seven Boutier, who grew up just 20km from Le Golf National, has not posted a top-10 finish in her last 11 tournaments but found her best at the right time.

“It’s true that it’s nice to be able to post a good first round, and yes super positive for the rest of the week,” said Boutier. In men’s hockey, world number one Netherlands take on world champions Germany.

The match could be the first part of a golden double for the Dutch whose women’s team face China in their final on Friday.

The men’s javelin final could be a cracking clash between India’s defending champion Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan.

In the Seine, which runs through the heart of the city, the women’s 10km marathon swim is due to take place despite doubts over the quality of the water.

Training for the open water swimming was cancelled on Tuesday due to pollution.

LeBron James Noah Lyles Paris Olympics Arshad Nadeem Neeraj Chopra Olympic Games Paris 2024

Comments

200 characters

Noah Lyles chases Olympic double as LeBron eyes basketball final

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Fertilizer sector: ECC directs ministry to design holistic policy

Bangladesh awaits installation of interim government after weeks of strife

Briefing to NA panel: SBP governor seeks structural reforms in key sectors

RLNG pushes up generation cost: KE urges govt to help provide gas to its power plants

Apology over May 9 events: IK sets conditions

Air travel on labour visa for GCC states: FBR to charge Rs5,000 FED per ticket

PNSC skipped tender, bought two used vessels directly?

Zahra will be ambassador to France: PM clears summary on Amna’s appointment as foreign secy

Jurisdiction issue: SC sends back toll manufacturing sales tax case to high court

Read more stories