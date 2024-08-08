Palm oil rises on stronger rival Dalian contracts, firmer crude oil

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday after a three-day losing streak, buoyed by stronger rival Dalian contracts and firmer crude oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 31 ringgit, or 0.84%, to 3,728 ringgit ($834.75) a metric ton by 0327 GMT.

The contract had closed near seven-month lows in the previous two sessions.

Fundamentals