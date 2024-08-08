AGL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.48%)
AIRLINK 118.88 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (6.67%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.8%)
DFML 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.31%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.75%)
FFBL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (8.81%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 144.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.56%)
HUMNL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
KOSM 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.86%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
NBP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
OGDC 129.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
PAEL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PPL 110.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
UNITY 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,191 Increased By 4.7 (0.06%)
BR30 25,508 Increased By 171.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 77,261 Increased By 146.5 (0.19%)
KSE30 24,673 Decreased By -174 (-0.7%)
Aug 08, 2024
Australian shares fall as commodity-related stocks drag; AMP shines

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2024 10:23am

Australian shares opened lower on Thursday as mining and energy stocks lost ground, while money manager AMP jumped to the top of the benchmark stock index after reporting a higher profit for the first half.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.7% to 7,646.7 by 0048 GMT, after closing 0.3% higher on Wednesday.

Mining stocks led the losses with a 2.2% drop after iron ore prices settled lower overnight.

Sector majors BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue fell between 1.2% and 2.1%.

BHP is looking to sell gold and copper mines in Brazil that it had taken over as part of the Oz Minerals buyout, Bloomberg News reported overnight.

Limiting the losses on the benchmark index, AMP rose as much as 12.8% to hit its highest level in nearly 11 months, after the money manager reported first-half earnings ahead of market estimates.

Real estate stocks fell 2.2% amid expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates in the country.

Mirvac Group fell up to 12.8% and was set to record its biggest one-day drop in more than four years after posting a bigger annual loss.

Energy stocks tracked the broader market lower and were last down 0.8%, despite slightly higher oil prices.

Brent crude futures rose 0.23% to $78.51 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.29% to $75.45 per barrel.

Australian shares hit record high; RBA cautious on inflation

Overnight, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.60%, the S&P 500 lost 0.77%, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq shed 1.05%.

Gold stocks dropped 3.2%, also tracking the broader market.

Spot gold rose 0.18% to $2,386.80 in early trade.

Gold miners Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining dropped 2.6% and 4.7%, respectively. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to 12,225.59.

