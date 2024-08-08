PTI independent members joined a non-existent party: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar while comparing chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with Sheikh Mujib, remarked that the founding chairman of PTI regarded Sheikh Mujib as his hero, but he changed his narrative after a single statue of Sheikh Mujib was toppled.

Speaking at a press conference at the PTV Headquarters, Tarar emphasised the importance of upholding parliamentary authority and adhering to constitutional laws regarding floor crossing.

He highlighted that independent members of PTI joined a non-existent party and were granted unrequested relief, creating legal complications that need resolution.

He announced that the Election Act Amendment Bill, presented by Bilal Kiani in the National Assembly and Senator Talal Chaudhry in the Senate, was passed with a majority and is now an Act. The bill aims to clarify that floor crossing is not permissible and that independent candidates must join a party within three days, submitting an affidavit accordingly.

Tarar also addressed the Supreme Court’s recent rulings, which raised significant points about the need to suspend certain constitutional articles to enforce the court’s decisions. He stressed that issues arising from these decisions require urgent resolution to ensure justice in legal matters.

Regarding Bangladesh, Tarar reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for its people, acknowledging their resilience and determination. He criticised the PTI chairman for previously praising Sheikh Mujib and later retracting his statements for political gain, accusing PTI of creating narratives similar to those of Sheikh Mujib and dividing the nation for political benefit.

He further criticised the PTI chairman's inconsistency and opportunism, suggesting that his frequent U-turns and political manoeuvring reveal a lack of principles.

Tarar concluded by addressing current negotiations with Jamaat-e-Islami, expressing hope for positive outcomes regarding electricity bill reductions and reviewing IPP matters, while also providing a subsidy for electricity consumers using up to 200 units for three months.

