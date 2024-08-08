Landmark gas augmentation projects opened

KARACHI: Being a customer-centric organisation, SSGC strives to serve its consumers in meeting their gas related requirements by frequently enhancing its facilities through multiple infrastructure development projects.

Of late, as part of a Master Plan, the Company is implementing an ambitious gas pipeline augmentation and expansion plan in Karachi and adjoining areas, aimed at ensuring enhanced gas pressures and supplies. SSGC recently commissioned two projects, one comprising of 20’ dia. x 11kms pipeline project from Sheedi Goth to Future Colony and other 20” dia. x 9kms pipeline from Azeempura to Jam Sadiq Ali Bridge. These are two of the five projects being implemented as part of the utility’s Master Plan.

The two landmark projects were inaugurated on Wednesday at the site of SMS Sheedi Goth by SSGC’s Managing Director Imran Maniar who reiterated Company’s commitment towards enhanced gas supply and pressures, thus fulfilling gas demand in Karachi’s bustling industrial areas which are populated by both industrial and domestic sectors.

He praised the exemplary role and dedicated efforts of concerned teams in commissioning these projects for quick implementation. Earlier DGM (P&C) Muhammad Noor Memon presented the welcome address.

The ceremony was also attended by the divisional and departmental heads and executives of the company. Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) was represented by its former Chairman Ehtesham Uddin and Rehan Jawed, Committee Head for Regulators.

Sheedi Goth to Future Colony Project has been built at a cost of Rs. 1,002 million. The commissioning of the project will ensure gas supplies to Korangi Industrial Area through a dedicated source, separate from Sales Meter Station (SMS) Malir. Gas would be supplied to Korangi Industrial Area by two SMSs, one half portion from SMS Sheedi Goth and the other half from SMS FJFC (Fauji Jordan Fertilizer Company). The project will enable improved service delivery to Korangi Industrial Area and will help to operate SMS Malir on reduced pressure and thus result in reduced UFG losses in enroute areas and better gas pressures for Korangi’s industrial, commercial and domestic customers. The construction activity started in January 2024 and the project was commissioned on a fast-track basis in the month of June 2024.

On the other hand, Rs. 831 million were spent in commissioning of Azeempura to Jam Sadiq Ali Bridge project. This project was undertaken in January 2024 to enhance gas supply to DHA, Clifton, I. I. Chundrigar Road and other tail end areas of central region by providing a dedicated pipeline from SMS Malir with an aim to ensure efficient gas distribution and fulfill the gas demand in these areas. Besides enabling operation of SMS KT at reduced pressures, the project aims to significantly reduce UFG losses in the areas served by the pipeline. The pressure in the area is expected to improve by 20 psi, making the system capable of meeting the gas requirements up to I. I. Chundrigar Road. The project was commissioned in June 2024.

Ghulam Moeen Butt, Acting Senior General Manager (Technical Services Division) attributed the successful commissioning of these projects to the seamless integration of P&D Head Office, P&D Distribution-South, Projects and Construction (P&C), Procurement, Transmission, Distribution Karachi, Finance, Stores, Land, HSEQA, Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations, Corporate Communications and other departments.

He especially lauded P&C’s dynamic team for executing the project despite inclement weather conditions. Ghulam Ali Mahar, DGM-In charge (P&C) moderated the proceedings as Master of Ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024