IK hints at reviewing Marwat’s expulsion: Gohar

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 08 Aug, 2024 07:40am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday hinted at reviewing beleaguered party lawmaker Sher Afzal Marwat’s expulsion from the party.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan in a statement said that in a meeting with the party founder, he requested Imran Khan to reconsider the notification that expelled Sher Afzal Marwat.

“In today’s meeting with Imran Khan, I requested to reconsider the decision on which he agreed to review the request within a week,” said Gohar.

Earlier the PTI, in a notification, endorsed by PTI Additional Secretary General Firdous Shamim Naqvi, announced to suspend Sher Afzal Marwat’s membership, which has been denied by the PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, terming the notification “fake”.

The PTI leadership is at odds over suspending the basic party membership of MNA Sher Afzal Marwat.

“The notification regarding the cancellation of Sher Afzal Marwat’s membership is fake. It’s not possible,” he said in response to the notification.

“The committee has come to the conclusion Sher Afzal Marwat has no regards for the rules and discipline of the party and he considers himself above the party regulations, [which] consequentially badly affected the image of the party and party narrative.

“On the basis of findings of the committee and his latest statements and complaints received, the committee has recommended termination of his membership and the same has been approved by the founding chairman lmran Khan,” the notification claimed.

It further said the committee also had stated that if Marwat was an honourable person, he should resign from the National Assembly seat which he won as a nominated PTI candidate and seek re-election.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI leader Marwat on May 11 received a show-cause notice for the violation of the party’s code of conduct and policy.

The notice was issued by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan and asked Marwat to explain his statements within three days, which have been deemed damaging to the party’s reputation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan Sher Afzal Marwat Barrister Gohar Ali Khan

