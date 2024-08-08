Dar, Malaysian FM discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan on the sidelines of Extraordinary Meeting of the Executive Committee of the OIC in Jeddah.

The two foreign ministers noted the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and robust cooperation in diverse fields. They renewed their commitment to enhance bilateral trade and investment, educational linkages, capacity building of workforce, and people-to-people contacts.

Underscoring the OIC as an important platform for fostering dialogue and cooperation among member countries, the two foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to OIC’s principles of solidarity, cooperation, and mutual support sates. They also highlighted the need for joint efforts to develop a coordinated response to emerging global challenges.

