AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 111.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.64%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FCCL 19.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.57%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
NBP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.48%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.17%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,186 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,336 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 77,114 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 24,847 No Change 0 (0%)
Aug 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-08

Gulf shares broadly extend gains amid global stock rebound

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2024 06:22am

DUBAI: Stocks in the Middle East broadly rose on Wednesday, extending their comeback from an aggressive sell-off in global stocks earlier in the week driven in part by fears of a possible US recession.

Stock markets in Saudia Arabia, Dubai and Abu Dhabi all ended the day higher as shares in Europe and Asia also rose.

Share price gains in Asia were led by a bounce in the Nikkei, as the Bank of Japan unexpectedly turned cautious on rate hikes amidst market volatility.

Some investors also reassessed the outlook for the US economy after Federal Reserve policymakers pushed back late on Monday against the notion that weaker-than-expected July jobs data means that the economy is in a recessionary freefall.

Markets are pricing in a 65% chance of the Fed cutting interest rates by 50 basis points in September, the CME FedWatch tool shows, compared with 85% a day ago.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index closed 0.4% higher, with oil giant Saudi Aramco rising 2%.

Aramco will buy from Japan’s Sumitomo Chemical a 22.5% stake in their petrochemical joint venture Petro Rabigh for $702 million, the companies said on Wednesday, outlining a turnaround strategy for the loss-making venture.

Petro Rabigh shares soared 10%.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 1.5%, led by a 2.9% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Meanwhile, Dubai’s main airport is on track to handle a record number of passengers this year after an 8% year-on-year increase in the first six months, operator Dubai Airports said on Wednesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index finished 1.1% higher.

The Qatari benchmark added 0.3%, with Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan increasing 1.3%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 1.5%, with Talaat Mostafa Group gaining 4%. Egypt’s remittances from its overseas workers reached $7.5 billion in the April-June quarter, up from $4.6 billion a year earlier, the Central Bank of Egypt said on Wednesday.

Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Gulf shares broadly extend gains amid global stock rebound

Fertilizer sector: ECC directs ministry to design holistic policy

BISP beneficiaries: NA panel concerned about difficulties

Briefing to NA panel: SBP governor seeks structural reforms in key sectors

RLNG pushes up generation cost: KE urges govt to help provide gas to its power plants

At OIC Pakistan condemns assassination of Haniyeh

Apology over May 9 events: IK sets conditions

Air travel on labour visa for GCC states: FBR to charge Rs5,000 FED per ticket

PNSC skipped tender, bought two used vessels directly?

Jurisdiction issue: SC sends back toll manufacturing sales tax case to high court

Zahra will be ambassador to France: PM clears summary on Amna’s appointment as foreign secy

Read more stories