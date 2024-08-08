AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 111.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.64%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FCCL 19.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.57%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
NBP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.48%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.17%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,186 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,336 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 77,114 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 24,847 No Change 0 (0%)
Aug 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-08

Gold buoyed by Fed rate-cut hopes, geopolitical concerns

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2024 06:22am

BENGALURU: Gold prices firmed on Wednesday on mounting bets of US interest rate cuts in September and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with markets awaiting US economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,400.89 per ounce, as of 9:43 a.m. ET (1343 GMT). US gold futures gained 0.4% to $2,441.10. Bullion prices fell as much as 3% on Monday, caught in a global sell-off driven by fears of a US recession.

“I do think a correction is most likely if economic data shows that the recession fears are justified ... gold will probably hit a new all time high in the coming months,” said Everett Millman, chief market analyst with Gainesville Coins.

Last week’s soft jobs report has led traders to expect nearly 106 basis points of rate cuts by year-end, with a 100% chance of a September rate cut, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. On Tuesday, the leader of Hezbollah pledged a “strong and effective” response to the killing of its military commander by Israel last week, no matter the consequences.

Bullion is considered a hedge against geopolitical and economic uncertainties and tends to thrive in a low interest rate environment. Meanwhile, China’s central bank held back on buying gold for its reserves for a third straight month in July, official data showed on Wednesday.

“There has been some improvement in the appetite for gold in the West, but really China does lead the way in this regard and if they’re not buying as much, then that’s going to have a bigger impact on the aggregate global gold demand,” Millman added. Spot silver edged 0.2% lower to $26.98 per ounce. Platinum rose 1% to $921.23 and palladium was up 2.6% to $897.00.

Gold Prices Gold Spot

Comments

200 characters

Gold buoyed by Fed rate-cut hopes, geopolitical concerns

Fertilizer sector: ECC directs ministry to design holistic policy

BISP beneficiaries: NA panel concerned about difficulties

Briefing to NA panel: SBP governor seeks structural reforms in key sectors

RLNG pushes up generation cost: KE urges govt to help provide gas to its power plants

At OIC Pakistan condemns assassination of Haniyeh

Apology over May 9 events: IK sets conditions

Air travel on labour visa for GCC states: FBR to charge Rs5,000 FED per ticket

PNSC skipped tender, bought two used vessels directly?

Jurisdiction issue: SC sends back toll manufacturing sales tax case to high court

Zahra will be ambassador to France: PM clears summary on Amna’s appointment as foreign secy

Read more stories