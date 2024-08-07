AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 111.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.64%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FCCL 19.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.57%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
NBP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.48%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.17%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,186 Decreased By -20 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,336 Decreased By -44.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 77,114 Decreased By -76.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 24,847 Decreased By -55.4 (-0.22%)
World

Netanyahu says Israel ‘striking enemies’ as attack expected

AFP Published August 7, 2024

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was hitting its enemies and “continuing forward to victory” on Wednesday as the country braced for an expected attack by Iran and its proxies.

Israel was “determined to defend” itself following threats of retaliation after its killing of a top Hezbollah commander and following the death of Hamas’s former chief Ismail Haniyeh.

“We are continuing forward to victory,” the premier told new recruits at the Tel Hashomer military induction in Tel Aviv.

“I know that the citizens of Israel are concerned, and I ask one thing of you: be patient and level-headed.

“We are prepared both defensively and offensively. We are striking our enemies and are determined to defend ourselves.”

Israel claimed the killing of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut last week. It has not commented on the death of Haniyeh in Tehran.

US ‘confident’ of avoiding wider Israel-Hezbollah war

However, both Iran and Hamas blamed Israel for Haniyeh’s assassination and, along with Iran-linked Lebanese group Hezbollah, threatened reprisals.

Separately, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer told reporters, “This country is able to defend itself, and of course, both in ways which our enemies have seen, but also in ways they have not seen.”

He added: “We know how to deal with this Iranian menace… together with our allies, we are able to stand up to them.”

Netanyahu was speaking 10 months after the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli soil that resulted in the deaths of 1,198 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Palestinian seized 251 hostages, 111 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 39 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 39,677 people, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, which does not give details of civilian deaths.

Benjamin Netanyahu Hezbollah Israeli military Israel and Hamas Gaza war

