AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 111.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.64%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FCCL 19.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.57%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
NBP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.48%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.17%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,186 Decreased By -20 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,336 Decreased By -44.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 77,114 Decreased By -76.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 24,847 Decreased By -55.4 (-0.22%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks open higher, extending rebound

AFP Published 07 Aug, 2024 07:17pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose early Wednesday as markets look for a second straight positive day after bruising losses that added to worries of a possible US recession.

The early gains came as the Japanese yen weakened following comments from a top Bank of Japan official that the central bank would maintain ultra-loose monetary policies.

Deep losses on Wall Street on Monday were seen as partly due to dislocations after the Bank of Japan lifted interest rates last week, prompting liquidations in other markets.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.9 percent at 39,347.15.

Wall St bounces back after global stocks rout

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 1.5 percent to 5,317.79, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.9 percent to 16,673.73.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare characterized the market as experiencing a “vortex of uncertainty” with increased volatility.

Among individual companies, Disney fell 3.9 percent despite reporting better than expected earnings as investors digested commentary that a weakening of demand in the parks business “could impact the next few quarters.”

Airbnb slumped 14.2 percent after reporting lower than expected profits and cautioning of “some signs of slowing demand from US guests.”

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks open higher, extending rebound

Pakistan stands with Bangladesh, hopes for a swift return to normalcy: FO

Bangladesh army refused to suppress protest, sealing Sheikh Hasina’s fate

PTI challenges Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 in SC

‘No capacity payments’ received since PPA expiry in October 2022, says KAPCO

PTI’s Aliya Hamza released from jail after bail in May 9 cases

KSE-100 closes marginally in the red as profit-taking erases early gains

Pakistan’s pharma company BF Biosciences looks to raise at least Rs1.38bn through IPO

Yunus urges Bangladeshis to ‘get ready to build the country’

MCB Bank posts earnings of Rs16.8bn in 2Q2024, up over 14% YoY

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Read more stories