Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Published 07 Aug, 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan continued its downward trajectory on Wednesday, in line with a decrease in international rates. In the local market, the price per tola fell by Rs500, settling at Rs255,500.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10-gram gold lowered by Rs429, bringing it to Rs219,050.

On Tuesday, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs500.

Internationally, gold prices dropped on Wednesday. The APGJSA reported that the global rate was $2,393 per ounce (including a $20 premium) after it lost $17 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained steady at Rs2,850 per tola.

Last week, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs2,400, to hit an all-time high level of Rs257,300.

