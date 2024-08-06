AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 06 Aug, 2024 01:55pm

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to decline on Tuesday, reflecting a decrease in international rates. In the local market, the price per tola fell by Rs500, settling at Rs256,000.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs428, bringing it to Rs219,479.

On Monday, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs300.

Internationally, gold prices decreased on Tuesday. The APGJSA reported that the global rate was $2,410 per ounce (including a $20 premium) after it lost $17 during the day.

Silver rates also saw a reduction, dropping by Rs50 to Rs2,850 per tola.

Last week, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs2,400, to hit an all-time high level of Rs257,300.

