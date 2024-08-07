AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 111.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.64%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FCCL 19.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.57%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
NBP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.48%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.17%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,176 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.36%)
BR30 25,317 Decreased By -64 (-0.25%)
KSE100 77,114 Decreased By -76.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 24,847 Decreased By -55.4 (-0.22%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble strengthens against yuan, weakens against dollar

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2024 02:41pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened slightly against the dollar but strengthened against the yuan on Wednesday, the first day of increased net daily sales of the Chinese currency by the finance ministry and the central bank.

By 0820 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% lower at 86.00 against the dollar.

Against the yuan, which had become the most traded foreign currency in Moscow even before the latest sanctions were imposed, the rouble was up 0.6% at 11.78, according to an analysis of the over-the-counter market.

Russian rouble mostly unchanged against US dollar

Trading in major currencies shifted to the over-the-counter market, obscuring pricing data, after Western sanctions on the Moscow Exchange and its clearing agent, the National Clearing Centre, were introduced on July 12.

The rouble was flat at 93.64 against the euro. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.7% at $76.66 a barrel on mounting concerns over Middle East supply.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Rouble strengthens against yuan, weakens against dollar

Bangladesh army refused to suppress protest, sealing Sheikh Hasina’s fate

PTI challenges Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 in SC

KSE-100 marginally higher as intra-day profit-taking kicks in

Pakistan’s pharma company BF Biosciences looks to raise at least Rs1.38bn through IPO

MCB Bank posts earnings of Rs16.8bn in 2Q2024, up over 14% YoY

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

FO in contact with US on Pakistani man charged with alleged ties to Iran

Capacity payments: Imran Khan govt extended favour to some IPPs: minister

Suki Kinari HPP achieving commercial operation by month-end

Capacity payments to IPPs: SC moved to get ‘2020 Report’ implemented in letter and spirit

Read more stories