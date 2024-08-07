Gazan tailor turns to bicycle to power sewing machine

GAZA: In Gaza, where energy is scarce, one Palestinian tailor has found a way to make the wheel of his sewing machine turn again in the chaos of war.

With a bicycle and help from his children, Raad Saad powers his sewing machine in the ruins of his factory as the Israeli aggression in Gaza rages on.

Ten months into the war that has created severe fuel shortages and skyrocketing costs for alternative energy, Saad said the bicycle offered a glimmer of hope.

Saad was not always behind the machine. Before the war erupted, he ran a factory and employed 20 workers.

“I used to import and export every day,” he recalled.

Pivot from wedding gowns: Gaza tailors adapt to wartime needs

Saad’s factory and his home in the same building were damaged by Israeli shelling and airstrikes. He managed to secure a small part of it, where he now works.

He used bricks and fabric to set up the bicycle-powered machine. Saad’s 13-year-old son Issa turns the pedals as his father sews.

“There is no money. This is why we came up with the alternative way, using small batteries and LED, and we are moving forward,” Saad explained.

Saad has been displaced four times in the war, like many of Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians who struggled to make a living during the best of times in one of the world’s most densely populated places.

Aside from trying to find a safe place to hide from the bombing, Palestinians also face a humanitarian crisis with severe shortages of power, fuel, water and medicine.

Israel’s aggression in Gaza has killed more than 39,600 Palestinians and flattened much of Gaza.

“We started our new journey using new solutions,” Saad said.