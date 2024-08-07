AGL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.28%)
World

One dead, eight trapped after hotel collapses in Germany on river Moselle

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2024 12:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

FRANKFURT: One person has died and eight others are trapped, some with severe injuries, after a hotel partially collapsed overnight near the banks of Germany’s river Moselle, local police said on Wednesday.

The dead body has been located but could not yet be recovered, police said in a statement, adding that they have been able to establish contact with some of those still trapped.

“Due to the nature of the damage, this is an extremely demanding operation,” the statement said, adding that the building in the town of Kroev could only be entered by emergency responders with the utmost caution.

Images shared by local broadcaster SWR showed the building’s gable roof slanted backwards and parts of the ground floor crushed.

Investigators believe 14 people were in the building when the upper floor caved in at around 11pm (2100 GMT) on Tuesday, five of whom were able to escape without injury.

German economy unexpectedly shrinks in second quarter

Police said 31 neighbours have also been evacuated from their homes in the damaged building for their own safety.

The Moselle region attracts tourists for its picturesque towns and vineyards on steep river banks.

