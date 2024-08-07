AGL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.83%)
SoftBank books $70.7mn profit in Q1

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2024 11:29am

TOKYO: Japanese technology investor SoftBank Group swung to a small net profit of 10.4 billion yen ($70.7 million) in the April-June quarter, helped by buoyant valuations of tech stocks and marking its third consecutive quarter of gains.

It missed expectations of 109 billion yen ($748 million) of profit over the quarter, according to an average of five analyst estimates compiled by LSEG and Reuters.

SoftBank gets $7.6bn T-Mobile stake windfall, shares soar

That compares with a loss of 316.2 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

The Vision Fund investment unit booked an investment gain of 1.9 billion yen.

SoftBank Group

