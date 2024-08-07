AGL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.28%)
AIRLINK 112.34 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.44%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.02%)
DCL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
DFML 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.96%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.26%)
FCCL 20.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.3%)
FFBL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FFL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 144.74 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.5%)
HUMNL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.81%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
KOSM 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.43%)
MLCF 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.53%)
NBP 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.3%)
OGDC 130.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.76%)
PAEL 25.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
PPL 111.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.25%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.36%)
SEARL 58.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.65%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TOMCL 45.12 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.78%)
TPLP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,229 Increased By 23 (0.28%)
BR30 25,533 Increased By 152 (0.6%)
KSE100 77,527 Increased By 335.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 24,978 Increased By 75.4 (0.3%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold inches lower as traders assess Fed rate cuts

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2024 10:54am

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as the US dollar and Treasury yields strengthened, while traders awaited further cues to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve’s likely September interest rate cut.

Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $2,385.60 per ounce, as of 0310 GMT.

US gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,425.30.

“A rebound in US Treasury yields and a firmer dollar translate to some downward pressures on gold prices this morning, as pockets of resilience in US economic data seem to prompt a reassessment of market recession concerns,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Downside in gold may be limited by ongoing Middle East tensions and lingering global recession concerns, as markets await further economic data for clarity on US conditions, Yeap added.

The dollar index rose to 103.25, making the greenback-priced bullion less affordable for overseas buyers.

Traders have altered their rate cut expectations following the soft jobs report last week, with nearly 105 basis points of cuts anticipated by year-end.

However, markets are also pricing in a 65% chance of the Fed cutting rates by 50 bps in September, CME FedWatch tool showed, compared with 85% a day ago.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Monday that many details in the jobs report leave “a little more room for confidence that we’re slowing but not falling off a cliff.”

Gold falls over 2% in volatile market but retains safe-haven appeal

The United States has communicated to Iran and Israel that conflict in the Middle East must not escalate, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, even as the Pentagon warned that it would not tolerate attacks against its forces in the region.

Spot silver edged 0.1% higher to $27.0561 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $915.20 and palladium was up 0.3% to $877.24.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold inches lower as traders assess Fed rate cuts

Pakistan stands with Bangladesh, hopes for a swift return to normalcy: FO

Bangladesh army refused to suppress protest, sealing Sheikh Hasina’s fate

PTI challenges Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 in SC

KSE-100 surges as market looks to make recovery

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Suki Kinari HPP achieving commercial operation by month-end

Capacity payments to IPPs: SC moved to get ‘2020 Report’ implemented in letter and spirit

FO in contact with US on Pakistani man charged with alleged ties to Iran

Misclassification of steel products: FBR urged to recover taxes from importers

Malpractices: PPRA initiates probe against its own officials

Read more stories