Pakistan

Facilities being provided to IK: IHC seeks report from jail authorities

Terence J Sigamony Published 07 Aug, 2024 07:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought a report from the jail authorities regarding the facilities being provided to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the directions on a petition which is in the nature of public interest litigation regarding rights of the prisoners in jails all over Pakistan including and specifically Central Prison, Adiala, Rawalpindi.

The Judicial Activism Panel filed the petition through Muhammad Azhar Siddique advocate.

During the hearing, Justice Farooq said that the court would seek information from the jail authorities about the conditions and amenities provided to Khan, as they are familiar with the situation on the ground.

Advocate Siddique raised concerns that Khan was being denied WhatsApp calls with his sons.

Justice Farooq responded by advising patience until the authorities provide their response in this matter.

Petitioner Judicial Activism Panel is a human rights and public interest litigation association, which sought to restrain the respondents from using cruelty, violence, and torture against prisoners. Moreover, it sought direction upon respondents to share details and documents as and when needed under the Right of Access to Information Act 2017 as well as devise policies and mechanisms to safeguard the lives of citizens of Pakistan including those, in the custody of authorities.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that rights of prisoners are not being treated in accordance with various treaties to which Pakistan is a signatory to.

