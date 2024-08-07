PCB revises central contract system for new domestic season

LAHORE: With significant changes in the central contract system, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the new domestic season.

Despite reduction in the number of contracts, the PCB has increased the central contract salaries, match fees and the number of matches. Category-1 players will now receive Rs 550,000 per month, Category-2 players Rs 400,000, and Category-3 players will get Rs 250,000. This marks a significant increase from last season, where A Plus to F category players earned between Rs 300,000 and Rs 50,000 per month.

The number of categories has also been restricted from seven to three, with 40 players in Category-1, 50 in Category-2, and 60 in Category-3.

Match fees for domestic cricket have also been revised. Red ball cricket players will now receive Rs 200,000 per match, ODI players Rs 125,000, and T20 players Rs 100,000. Last season, the match fees for red and white ball cricket were Rs 80,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively.

In the previous season, PCB had provided central contracts to 360 players, but this number has been slashed to 150 players who will participate in all three formats of the Champions Cup. Players who participate outside of the Champions Cup will not be eligible for a central contract.

The PCB claimed that the restoration of departmental cricket will ensure that players do not face significant financial losses despite the reduction in central contracts.

