Google for Startups launches AI Academy

KARACHI: Google for Startups Tuesday announced the launch of AI Academy, a new program designed to support and accelerate the growth of AI startups in Pakistan and Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The program will bring together more than 20 startups that are developing technologies based on AI, which will not only foster a vibrant AI community within APAC, but also ignite cross-border innovation and partnerships.

Selected startups will receive tailored mentorship: Access to Google’s world-class AI experts for personalized guidance and support.

They would also receive Google Cloud credits: Up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits to fuel their AI development and experimentation, besides opportunities to connect and collaborate with other AI startups across the APAC region.

Farhan S Qureshi, Google Pakistan’s country director, stated: “Our latest AI Academy program is a testament to Google’s commitment to fostering the growth of AI across the Asia-Pacific. With Pakistan being an important market, we hope that local startups will use this opportunity to supercharge their AI solutions and further strengthen the AI ecosystem in APAC.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024