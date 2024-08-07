AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-07

High standards, skills: SBP chief highlights importance

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2024 05:37am

KARACHI: Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad has emphasised the importance of developing skills and setting high standards for the financial sector in the country.

Addressed the audience at the launch ceremony of NIBAF Pakistan, a new entity formed by the merger of the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF) and the Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP), he encouraged the strategic approach to transform banking and financial training landscape.

He said that NIBAF Pakistan will leverage the combined expertise of NIBAF and IBP to offer a wide range of training programs, certifications, qualifications and assessment services tailored to needs of the financial industry.

He praised the hard work of the team involved in the merger, highlighting the improved efficiency and new opportunities that will come from this union.

He shared his vision of making NIBAF Pakistan a leading institute for learning and development in banking and finance, with a focus on innovation and adopting global standards.

Ahmad also noted that this merger aligns with national goals of advancing professional development, promoting best practices and supporting economic development initiatives.

He encouraged banks and financial institutions to actively collaborate with NIBAF Pakistan and utilize its resources for positive change and building a strong financial sector.

The launch event took place at the NIBAF Pakistan Karachi Office and was attended by leaders from the finance and banking sectors, corporate sector, development agencies, and academia.

