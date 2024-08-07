AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
AIRLINK 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.78%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.45%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.59%)
DGKC 81.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.72%)
FFBL 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.94%)
HUBC 144.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.57%)
HUMNL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (12.75%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.46%)
NBP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
OGDC 129.22 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.45%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.49%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.96%)
TOMCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.62%)
TREET 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
TRG 53.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
UNITY 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 8,206 Increased By 20 (0.24%)
BR30 25,381 Increased By 54.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 77,191 Increased By 106.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 24,903 Increased By 50.6 (0.2%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-07

US natgas rebounds on short-covering

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2024 05:38am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures gained more than 1% on Tuesday as forecasts for a return to warmer than usual weather in the coming weeks that could boost the amount of gas power generators burn, prompting some short covering from traders.

Front-month gas futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 2.4 cents, or about 1.2%, to $1.97 per million British thermal units at 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT).

Prices fell more than 1% to a one-week low on Monday on forecasts for lower demand and against a backdrop of falling global stock markets.

“Despite some cooling across much of the mid continent within the next few days, partially due to the effects of hurricane Debby along the east coast, a return to broad based warmer than normal trends across virtually the entire US next week will continue to offer near term price support,” energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

“Some strengthening in European gas pricing is also being supportive as has been the recent recovery in export activity but for now, elevated production near 103 bcf/d remains as an upside price limiter that will likely be prompting some larger than normal storage injections,” Ritterbusch said.

Financial firm LSEG estimated 221 cooling degree days (CDDs) over the next two weeks, slightly lower from 225 CDDs estimated on Monday. The normal for this time of year is 191 CDDs.

Cooling degree days, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day’s average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 states had risen to an average of 103.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in August, up from 103.4 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record high of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices edged up, rebounding slightly after losses in the previous session, but supply remains healthy and demand largely flat.

Hurricane Debby made landfall as a Category 1 storm in the Big Bend region of Florida’s Gulf Coast on Monday morning and began a slow crawl across the state. More than 113,000 homes and businesses in Florida were left without electricity as Debby, now a tropical storm, slammed into the state’s Gulf Coast, according to data from PowerOutage.us.

However, LSEG forecast average gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, to fall from 110.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 104.9 bcfd next week.

Meanwhile, Japanese city gas provider Osaka Gas signed a long-term Heads of Agreement(HOA) with UAE’s ADNOC for the delivery of up to 0.8 million metric tons per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to secure stable supplies.

US natural gas US natgas

Comments

200 characters

US natgas rebounds on short-covering

Suki Kinari HPP achieving commercial operation by month-end

Capacity payments to IPPs: SC moved to get ‘2020 Report’ implemented in letter and spirit

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s IDR to ‘CCC+’

Malpractices: PPRA initiates probe against its own officials

NA passes elections amendment bill amid PTI protest

Educational, health institutions: Senate panel tells FBR to give details of tax, duty relief

Misclassification of steel products: FBR urged to recover taxes from importers

Road, rail link with CA states and Europe: Authorities directed to finalise strategic plans

OICCI explains its contributions to country’s economy

IIOJK: NA denounces India’s revocation of special status

Read more stories