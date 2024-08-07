AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
AIRLINK 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.78%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.45%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.59%)
DGKC 81.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.72%)
FFBL 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.94%)
HUBC 144.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.57%)
HUMNL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (12.75%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.46%)
NBP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
OGDC 129.22 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.45%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.49%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.96%)
TOMCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.62%)
TREET 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
TRG 53.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
UNITY 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 8,206 Increased By 20 (0.24%)
BR30 25,381 Increased By 54.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 77,191 Increased By 106.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 24,903 Increased By 50.6 (0.2%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-07

Japanese rubber futures up on supply woes

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2024 05:37am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures edged up on Tuesday, buoyed by supply disruptions in top producer Thailand, although concerns over recovery in the US and China limited gains.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for January delivery closed up 1.5 yen, or 0.48%, at 313.7 yen ($2.15) per kg. The January rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), however, fell 40 yuan, or 0.26%, to finish at 15,615 yuan ($2,185.38) per metric ton. Rubber prices continue to be supported by lower-than-expected supply, with raw material prices holding steady, a Singapore-based trader said. Thailand’s meteorological agency reported abundant rainfall over upper Thailand from July 29 to Aug 4, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and flooding in several areas.

However, futures markets are expected to move sideways with a downward bias, as broad investor sentiment is weighed down by reduced risk appetite amid elevated concerns over weak economic recovery in the US and China, said Jom Jacob, chief analyst at Indian analysis firm What Next Rubber. US Federal Reserve policymakers pushed back on Monday against the notion that weaker-than-expected July jobs data means the economy is in recessionary freefall, but also warned that the Fed will need to cut rates to avoid such an outcome.

Top rubber consumer China’s exports likely climbed at a quicker pace in July as manufacturers benefited from the ongoing upturn in the global merchandise trade, which is expected to keep exports robust and dull tariff scares. A fourth straight month of export growth would provide a silver lining to an otherwise depressed economic mood in China, which is still struggling for momentum.

The front-month September rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform last traded at 166.7 US cents per kg, down 0.2%.

rubber rubber price

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures up on supply woes

Suki Kinari HPP achieving commercial operation by month-end

Capacity payments to IPPs: SC moved to get ‘2020 Report’ implemented in letter and spirit

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s IDR to ‘CCC+’

Malpractices: PPRA initiates probe against its own officials

NA passes elections amendment bill amid PTI protest

Educational, health institutions: Senate panel tells FBR to give details of tax, duty relief

Misclassification of steel products: FBR urged to recover taxes from importers

Road, rail link with CA states and Europe: Authorities directed to finalise strategic plans

OICCI explains its contributions to country’s economy

IIOJK: NA denounces India’s revocation of special status

Read more stories