AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
AIRLINK 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.78%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.45%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.59%)
DGKC 81.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.72%)
FFBL 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.94%)
HUBC 144.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.57%)
HUMNL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (12.75%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.46%)
NBP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
OGDC 129.22 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.45%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.49%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.96%)
TOMCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.62%)
TREET 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
TRG 53.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
UNITY 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 8,206 Increased By 20 (0.24%)
BR30 25,381 Increased By 54.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 77,191 Increased By 106.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 24,903 Increased By 50.6 (0.2%)
Markets Print 2024-08-07

Copper losses deepen on investor fears of potential slowdown

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2024 05:37am

LONDON: Copper prices extended losses on Tuesday as speculators remained pessimistic about global growth and weak demand in China, while zinc slumped after a jump in inventories highlighted oversupply. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) eased by 0.2% to $8,872 a metric ton by 1400 GMT after dropping 1.8% on Monday and touching a 4-1/2-month low. LME copper has shed 21% from a record high of more than $11,100 in May.

Wall Street’s main indexes rose in volatile trading on Tuesday after plunging a day earlier, but metals markets remained wary. “There seems to be a bit of steadiness overnight, but I think the market is still pretty fearful of a big slowdown, no growth, and we haven’t really seen demand in China,” said Robert Montefusco at Sucden Financial.

“There’s been a lot of abandonment of long positions, a lot of CTA selling, funds and specs selling,” he added, referring to Commodity Trade Advisor (CTA) investment funds that are largely driven by computer programs.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange tumbled to its lowest since March 13, closing 3% down at 70,850 yuan.

Though weak US data last week fuelled worries about a potential recession, expected interest rate cuts could provide support. Another bright spot is that the premium to import copper into China rose to $48 a ton on Monday, its highest since March 18. Zinc was the biggest faller on the LME, retreating 1.3% to $2,599.50 a ton after LME data on Tuesday showed that inventories surged by 8% to 247,825 tons. Inventories have more than tripled over the past nine months. LME zinc is also the worst performer on the LME over the past month, with a 14% decline. Analysts expect a zinc market surplus of 19,000 tons this year, jumping to 229,800 tons in 2025, according to a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.

Lead rebounded 1.2% to $1,954 a ton after tumbling 4.6% in the previous session. “The improved arbitrage window provided some support to today’s lead price,” broker Marex said in a note. Among other metals, LME aluminium gained 0.8% to $2,267.50 a ton, tin rose 0.6% to $29,655 while nickel slipped 0.5% to $16,200.

