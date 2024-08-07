AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
Markets Print 2024-08-07

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2024 05:38am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (August 06, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 05-08-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,000        235        18,235        18,035       +200/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,291        252        19,543        19,328       +215/-
===========================================================================

