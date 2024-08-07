AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
Markets Print 2024-08-07

Rising trend persists on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2024 05:38am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The local cotton market remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,600 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 400 bales of Ghotki, 200 bales of Halan were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 600 bales of Jam Sahib were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,900 pet maund, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 200 bales of Chowdagi were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,600 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund,400 bales of Layyah, 1000 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 600 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 18,350 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur, 200 bales of Mian Channu, 200 bales of Mureed Wala, 200 bales of Bahawalpur, 200 bales of Shujaabad wre sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 200 bales of Gojra were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund and 200 bales of Toba Tek Singh were sold at Rs 18,250 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 375 per kg.

