WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 06, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 5-Aug-24 2-Aug-24 1-Aug-24 31-Jul-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104492 0.104312 0.104151 0.104225 Euro 0.818627 0.815453 0.813838 0.815103 Japanese yen 0.005125 0.005037 0.005044 0.004939 U.K. pound 0.952403 0.958637 0.963307 0.966673 U.S. dollar 0.746514 0.75261 0.754322 0.752773 Algerian dinar 0.005554 0.005594 0.005608 0.0056 Australian dollar 0.490325 0.492874 0.488625 Botswana pula 0.055093 0.055543 0.055744 0.055479 Brazilian real 0.131208 0.133096 0.132964 Brunei dollar 0.564344 0.56312 0.564781 0.560349 Canadian dollar 0.543087 0.544794 0.545132 Chilean peso 0.000785 0.000802 0.000799 0.000787 Czech koruna 0.032385 0.032277 0.03197 0.032021 Danish krone 0.109725 0.10928 0.109074 0.109232 Indian rupee 0.008904 0.008988 0.00901 0.008989 Israeli New Shekel 0.195218 0.197691 0.198925 0.199834 Korean won 0.000544 0.000551 0.000547 0.000544 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44558 2.46914 2.46326 Malaysian ringgit 0.16581 0.16544 0.163433 Mauritian rupee 0.016009 0.016002 0.016078 0.016081 Mexican peso 0.039519 0.040325 0.040478 New Zealand dollar 0.444139 0.447389 0.449048 0.444814 Norwegian krone 0.068359 0.069283 0.068974 Omani rial 1.94152 1.96183 1.9578 Peruvian sol 0.201233 0.202069 0.202794 Philippine peso 0.012906 0.012897 0.012836 Polish zloty 0.189803 0.189708 0.189519 0.189668 Qatari riyal 0.205086 0.207231 0.206806 Russian ruble 0.008782 0.008793 0.008742 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19907 0.201153 0.200739 Singapore dollar 0.564344 0.56312 0.564781 0.560349 South African rand 0.040362 0.041337 0.04132 0.041202 Swedish krona 0.070975 0.070393 0.070633 0.070192 Swiss franc 0.879183 0.864671 0.854647 Thai baht 0.021201 0.021217 0.021259 0.021073 Trinidadian dollar 0.111665 0.111865 U.A.E. dirham 0.205397 0.204976 Uruguayan peso 0.018602 0.018695 0.018691 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

