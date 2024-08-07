WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Aug 06, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 5-Aug-24 2-Aug-24 1-Aug-24 31-Jul-24
Chinese yuan 0.104492 0.104312 0.104151 0.104225
Euro 0.818627 0.815453 0.813838 0.815103
Japanese yen 0.005125 0.005037 0.005044 0.004939
U.K. pound 0.952403 0.958637 0.963307 0.966673
U.S. dollar 0.746514 0.75261 0.754322 0.752773
Algerian dinar 0.005554 0.005594 0.005608 0.0056
Australian dollar 0.490325 0.492874 0.488625
Botswana pula 0.055093 0.055543 0.055744 0.055479
Brazilian real 0.131208 0.133096 0.132964
Brunei dollar 0.564344 0.56312 0.564781 0.560349
Canadian dollar 0.543087 0.544794 0.545132
Chilean peso 0.000785 0.000802 0.000799 0.000787
Czech koruna 0.032385 0.032277 0.03197 0.032021
Danish krone 0.109725 0.10928 0.109074 0.109232
Indian rupee 0.008904 0.008988 0.00901 0.008989
Israeli New Shekel 0.195218 0.197691 0.198925 0.199834
Korean won 0.000544 0.000551 0.000547 0.000544
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44558 2.46914 2.46326
Malaysian ringgit 0.16581 0.16544 0.163433
Mauritian rupee 0.016009 0.016002 0.016078 0.016081
Mexican peso 0.039519 0.040325 0.040478
New Zealand dollar 0.444139 0.447389 0.449048 0.444814
Norwegian krone 0.068359 0.069283 0.068974
Omani rial 1.94152 1.96183 1.9578
Peruvian sol 0.201233 0.202069 0.202794
Philippine peso 0.012906 0.012897 0.012836
Polish zloty 0.189803 0.189708 0.189519 0.189668
Qatari riyal 0.205086 0.207231 0.206806
Russian ruble 0.008782 0.008793 0.008742
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19907 0.201153 0.200739
Singapore dollar 0.564344 0.56312 0.564781 0.560349
South African rand 0.040362 0.041337 0.04132 0.041202
Swedish krona 0.070975 0.070393 0.070633 0.070192
Swiss franc 0.879183 0.864671 0.854647
Thai baht 0.021201 0.021217 0.021259 0.021073
Trinidadian dollar 0.111665 0.111865
U.A.E. dirham 0.205397 0.204976
Uruguayan peso 0.018602 0.018695 0.018691
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
