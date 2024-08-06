AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
AIRLINK 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.78%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.45%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.59%)
DGKC 81.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.72%)
FFBL 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.94%)
HUBC 144.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.57%)
HUMNL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (12.75%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.46%)
NBP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
OGDC 129.22 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.45%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.49%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.96%)
TOMCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.62%)
TREET 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
TRG 53.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
UNITY 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 8,206 Increased By 20 (0.24%)
BR30 25,381 Increased By 54.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 77,191 Increased By 106.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 24,903 Increased By 50.6 (0.2%)
Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St regains some ground after big stocks rout

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2024 07:23pm

Wall Street’s main indexes rose in volatile trading on Tuesday, as investors looked for bargains after a rout in the previous session, while dovish rate commentary from Federal Reserve officials also lifted the mood.

Most megacap and growth stocks, which together lost $200 billion in market value on Monday, gained as Nvidia bounced back 2.3%.

Apple slipped 1.9%, extending a nearly 5% drop on Monday after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway cut its stake in the iPhone maker by half.

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite posted losses of at least 3% each in the previous session after weak economic data raised worries of a U.S. recession and the unwinding of sharp positions of carry trades that fund high-yielding assets.

Wall Street plunges as US recession fears hurt risk appetite

Goldman Sachs in a note said investors typically profit when they buy after a 5% selloff in the S&P 500 index.

“We’re getting a relief rally specifically because the yen depreciated a little bit overnight and that would remove the pressure for margin calls, so the selling pressure has abated, which provides an opportunity for the market to rise with some buyers coming to the table,” said David Waddell, CEO and chief investment strategist at Waddell & Associates.

U.S. central bank policymakers pushed back on Monday against the notion that weaker-than-expected July jobs data means the economy is in recessionary freefall, but also warned that the Fed will need to cut rates to avoid such an outcome.

Traders currently see an about 75% chance of a 50-basis-point rate cut in September, down from 85% on Monday and expect the year-end rates at 4.25%-4.50%, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

A closely watched gap between the two- and 10-year benchmark yields turned positive on Monday, which typically indicates that the economy is heading into a downturn.

At 09:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.52 points, or 0.08%, to 38,734.79, the S&P 500 gained 23.82 points, or 0.46%, to 5,210.15 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 79.95 points, or 0.49%, to 16,280.03.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were trading higher, with consumer staples and information technology leading the gains.

Among other movers, Palantir Technologies surged 10.2% after the software services provider raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts for the second time this year.

Uber jumped 4.3% after it beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue and core profit, helped by steady demand for its ride-sharing and food-delivery services.

Caterpillar added 1% after beating Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit, as higher prices on its larger excavators and other equipment countered moderating demand in North America.

Kenvue added 12.3% after beating estimates for second-quarter profit and revenue, helped primarily by better-than-expected sales in its essential health products unit.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.25-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.27-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 4 new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 10 new highs and 39 new lows.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

Wall St regains some ground after big stocks rout

After NA, Senate passes bill prohibiting independent candidates from joining parties

Paris Olympics: Arshad Nadeem advances to medal round of javelin throw

Aurangzeb highlights trust deficit with international donors as Pakistan awaits flood aid

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

TotalEnergies sells 50% stake in Total PARCO Pakistan to Gunvor Group

Kamala Harris picks Minnesota’s Tim Walz for vice president

Nobel winner Yunus says ready to head Bangladesh ‘interim government’

Israeli forces kill at least 12 Palestinians in West Bank clashes, medics say

KSE-100 posts modest gain on recovery in global markets

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ to be pulled from YouTube Pakistan over public backlash

Read more stories