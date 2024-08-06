AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
AIRLINK 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.78%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.45%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.59%)
DGKC 81.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.72%)
FFBL 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.94%)
HUBC 144.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.57%)
HUMNL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (12.75%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.46%)
NBP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
OGDC 129.22 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.45%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.49%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.96%)
TOMCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.62%)
TREET 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
TRG 53.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
UNITY 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 8,206 Increased By 20 (0.24%)
BR30 25,381 Increased By 54.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 77,191 Increased By 106.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 24,903 Increased By 50.6 (0.2%)
Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s Artistic Milliners announces acquisition of VF Factory in Mexico

Press Release Published 06 Aug, 2024 07:49pm

KARACHI: Pakistan’s textile giant Artistic Milliners announced on Tuesday that it has acquired VF’s Dickies de Parras S. de RL de CV facility in Parras, Mexico.

“Our investment means we can immediately begin upgrading the denim factory in Mexico on an expedited timeline and can soon offer even more services to retailers and brands looking to manufacture closer to the United States,” it stated in a press release.

“Artistic Milliners Mexico joins our existing nearshoring operations that includes the SFI Los Angeles design center and laundry, as well as SFI’s Central America operations and strategic partnerships in Mexico and Guatemala,” it added.

The Parras facility, which first opened in 1996, is spread over 10 acres consisting of two buildings.

The acquisition of the VF factory complements AM’s growing network of factories in Guatemala and Mexico, the company added.

Artistic Milliners was established in Pakistan in 1949 and says it has nowo become one of the top manufacturers of denim in the world, according to information on its LinkedIn page.

Its global footprint includes Star Fades International, the Los Angeles-based design, development and laundry facility; Artmill, a cutting-edge finishing facility for non-denim fabrics and garments; Circular Park, a 360-degree recycling facility; and Artistic Energy.

It expanded its holdings with the opening of SFI in 2020, and then began building a nearshoring hub that stretches from the U.S. to Mexico and Central America, including strategic partnerships across the regions as well as wholly owned facilities.

Artistic Milliners

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s Artistic Milliners announces acquisition of VF Factory in Mexico

After NA, Senate passes bill prohibiting independent candidates from joining parties

Paris Olympics: Arshad Nadeem advances to medal round of javelin throw

Aurangzeb highlights trust deficit with international donors as Pakistan awaits flood aid

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

TotalEnergies sells 50% stake in Total PARCO Pakistan to Gunvor Group

Kamala Harris picks Minnesota’s Tim Walz for vice president

Nobel winner Yunus says ready to head Bangladesh ‘interim government’

Israeli forces kill at least 12 Palestinians in West Bank clashes, medics say

KSE-100 posts modest gain on recovery in global markets

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ to be pulled from YouTube Pakistan over public backlash

Read more stories