Life & Style

Street artist Banksy reveals new artwork featuring goat in London

Published August 6, 2024

Elusive British street artist Banksy has taken credit for a new artwork of a black goat that popped up in Southwest London, the artist confirmed on Instagram on Monday.

The stenciled mountain-goat, done in Banksy’s signature style, is perched atop a thin wall, with rocks tumbling down signifying the animal’s perilous position.

It has been painted on a wall in Kew Green, Richmond and there is a CCTV camera nearby that captures the rocks falling.

Residents of Kew are delighted with the artwork and noted that they wanted it to stay, according to BBC.

New Banksy mural depicting tree foliage appears in north London

His last piece of art came under fire from the then Home Secretary James Cleverly who called it “vile” and “unacceptable.”

Last month, Banksy was responsible for an inflatable life raft holding dummy migrants that was launched at Glastonbury and was crowd surfed by attendees.

Many in the crowd believed it to be part of the band Idles’ show, in parallel with the Bristol punk band’s lyrics about immigration, criticism of rightwing governance and calls for empathy.

Banksy responded on Instagram that the real boat he funded being detained by Italian authorities after rescuing unaccompanied children at sea, was actually what was “vile and unacceptable”.

The raft referenced the small boats carrying migrants across the Channel that were a high-profile target of former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s immigration policy,

Banksy is internationally renowned for his trademark art in public spaces, including on walls in London, Brighton, Bristol as well as in the West Bank.

His identity remains unknown and he often makes social and political statements through his works, leaving it open to interpretation by the public.

Banksy artwork showing drones on a STOP sign stolen in London

Celebrity collectors include Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Christina Aguilera.

