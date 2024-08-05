Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to decline on Monday, in line with a decrease in international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs256,500, marking a loss of Rs300.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10-gram gold lowered by Rs258, bringing it to Rs219,907.

On Saturday, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs500.

Internationally, gold prices decreased on Monday. The APGJSA reported that the global rate was $2,427 per ounce (including a $20 premium) after it lost $16 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates held steady at Rs2,900 per tola.

Last week, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs2,400, to hit an all-time high level of Rs257,300.