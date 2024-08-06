AGL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
AIRLINK 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
DCL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.74%)
DFML 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
DGKC 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
FCCL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.96%)
FFBL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
FFL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.26%)
HUBC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.56%)
HUMNL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (8.87%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.05%)
NBP 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
OGDC 129.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.4%)
PAEL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.22%)
SEARL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.45%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.56%)
TOMCL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.84%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,201 Increased By 14.8 (0.18%)
BR30 25,364 Increased By 37.7 (0.15%)
KSE100 77,259 Increased By 174.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 24,916 Increased By 64.2 (0.26%)
China’s yuan eases from 7-month peak, economic data in focus

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2024 10:43am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan eased on Tuesday from a seven-month high against the dollar it booked a day earlier, as some investors cashed in ahead of a string of economic data that is likely to affect the currency’s outlook.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1318 per dollar and 136 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate.

At 0315 GMT, the onshore yuan was 0.1% lower at 7.1469 per dollar, compared with a seven-month peak of 7.1120 it hit on Monday.

Its offshore counterpart traded at 7.1420 per dollar around midday, down from the high of 7.0636 it touched a day earlier.

Both onshore and offshore yuan leapt on Monday, underpinned by a stronger Japanese yen and investors rushing to unwind their emerging market carry trades.

Yuan assets also outperformed amid a global sell-offs in stocks, oil and higher-yielding currencies on Monday.

China’s yuan leaps to 7-month high, led by stronger yen, unwinding of carry trade

Currency traders said market sentiment stabilised on Tuesday after U.S. central bank policymakers pushed back against the notion that weaker-than-expected July jobs data meant the economy is in recessionary freefall, but also warned that the Federal Reserve will need to cut rates to avoid such an outcome.

China’s yuan is still down 0.6% against the dollar so far this year, but its recent recovery “has created considerable room for the PBOC to implement further easing measures in the coming months, particularly given the weak credit demand and continued deflationary pressure domestically,” said Serena Zhou, senior China economist at Mizuho Securities Asia.

Traders and analysts said market attention has switched to upcoming Chinese data including trade, inflation and credit lending to gauge the health of the broader economy.

Manufacturing surveys released last week showed factory activity slumped in July.

July trade data is scheduled on Wednesday, and inflation data is due to be released on Friday.

China’s yuan has been under pressure since early 2023 as domestic woes around a moribund property sector, anaemic consumption and falling yields drive capital flows out of the yuan, and as foreign investors stay away from its struggling stock market.

