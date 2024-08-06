AGL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
AIRLINK 108.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
DCL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.74%)
DFML 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
DGKC 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
FCCL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.96%)
FFBL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.65%)
FFL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.37%)
HUBC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.56%)
HUMNL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.72%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.76%)
NBP 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
OGDC 129.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.4%)
PAEL 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PTC 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.22%)
SEARL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.45%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.56%)
TOMCL 43.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,202 Increased By 15.8 (0.19%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By 36.2 (0.14%)
KSE100 77,254 Increased By 169.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 24,915 Increased By 62.6 (0.25%)
Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold nudges higher on mounting US rate cut bets

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2024 10:39am

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after comments from Federal Reserve officials reinforced expectations of bigger U.S. interest rate cuts later this year.

Spot gold was up 0.1% to $2,408.77 per ounce as of 0354 GMT. Bullion fell to its lowest since July 26 in the previous session, caught in a global sell-off driven by fears of a U.S. recession.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,449.50.

U.S. central bank policymakers pushed back against the notion that weaker-than-expected July jobs data means the economy is in a recessionary freefall, but also warned that the Fed will need to cut rates to avoid such an outcome.

Fed San Francisco President Mary Daly said her mind was open to cutting interest rates as necessary and policy needed to be proactive.

“If upcoming economic data out of U.S. comes out significantly weaker and the Fed becomes even more dovish, gold will move towards the $2,500 or beyond that,” said ANZ commodity strategist Soni Kumari.

Traders will also be looking at data from top consumer China and with geopolitical tensions still running in the background, safe-haven demand should continue, she added.

Gold prices flat as profit-taking counters US rate outlook

Traders are now anticipating 110 basis points (bps) of easing this year from the Fed, with a 50 bps cut in September priced in at over 70% chance.

Lower rates put pressure on the dollar and bond yields, while increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Meanwhile, Japanese stocks opened higher, underpinning a recovery across battered Asian share markets and even triggering circuit breakers in some.

Data on Monday showed that the U.S. services sector activity rebounded from a four-year low in July amid a rise in orders and employment.

Spot silver fell 0.2% to $27.23 per ounce.

Platinum was up 1.2 to $917.30, while palladium rose 0.9% to $857.25 after hitting its lowest levels since August 2018 on Monday.

Gold Gold Prices Bullion rates Spot gold gold rates LME gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold nudges higher on mounting US rate cut bets

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Bangladesh awaits interim government, army chief to meet protesters

TotalEnergies sells 50% stake in Total PARCO Pakistan to Gunvor Group

SC urged to order govt stop making payments to IPPs

Govt to retire expensive power plants

China’s BYD partners with Mega Motor to launch ‘NEV’

Imported goods specified in Third Schedule: FBR empowered to fix value of supply

CCoSOEs approves NSPC-PSPC re-merger

PM forms task force on energy issues

Senate panel doubts govt assertion of decreased spending

Read more stories